It has been recently announced that wrestler Markus Crane passed away at the age of 33, according to GCW's statement posted on Monday, December 27, 2021.

This was confirmed on their official Twitter account.

It read, "With sadness, GCW mourns the loss of Markus Crane. As a performer, Markus embodied the spirit of GCW."

"He played a major role in GCW's early success and was part of the heart and soul of our roster from day one. We were proud to have him represent GCW at Korakuen Hall during our inaugural show in Japan," the independent wrestling company added.

Crane's Cause of Death

The Game Changer Wrestling recalled Crane's traumatic brain injury that almost took his life. "We were all inspired (but surprised) as he made a miraculous recovery and worked tirelessly to make his eventual return to the ring," their statement continued.

"Most recently, Markus returned home to his family with a commitment to focusing his energy towards a healthier lifestyle. He had celebrated a series of milestones in his sobriety in which he was proud to show off and left us all excited for his future."

Rest in Peace, Markus.

We'll miss you 🖤 pic.twitter.com/gzoqmCkVZL — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 27, 2021

As they concluded their statement, "We were all lucky to know him. Rest in Peace, Markus. We will miss you."

According to The Sun, Crane was a regular deathmatch wrestler in Japan, where he worked under Big Japan and FREEDOMS. During his career working under GCW, his most famous match was in the 2018 Nick Gage Invitational finals. He went head-to-head with Gage and Japanese legends Isami Kodaka and Masashi Takeda.

In December, a year later, Crane suffered from an infection eroding his skull and leaking into his brain. This has made the doctors decide to remove a portion of his skull "to allow the treatment to work." Yet, it was not mentioned in the post whether his past health complications contributed to his death this time.

READ ALSO: Mystery Behind Wayne Thiebaud Cause of Death, California Painter Dead at 101

The Wrestling World Mourns

As soon as the wrestling community heard the news, multiple friends and fans posted their tribute to the one who passed. AAW Pro Wrestling also left a statement regarding the former wrestler's passing. They wrote, "We are saddened to learn of the passing of former AAW Tag Team Champion, Markus Crane. Our condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time."

We are saddened to learn of the passing of former AAW Tag Team Champion, Markus Crane.



Our condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. #RIPMarkusCrane pic.twitter.com/rdt5OaRGUh — AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) December 27, 2021



Co-professional wrestler from WWE, Cora Jade, also left her own message and said, "Damn. Life is short. Rest In Peace Markus Crane."

Damn. Life is short. Rest In Peace Markus Crane 🖤 — Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) December 27, 2021

"Markus Crane was a such sweetheart of a person. Rest in power, friend," Puerto Rican All Elite Wrestling star Serpentico addressed Crane's passing as well.

Markus Crane was a such sweetheart of a person.



Rest in power, friend. — SNAKEMAN🐍👑 (@KingSerpentico) December 27, 2021



May his soul rest in peace.

READ MORE: Jack Hedley Dead at 92: James Bond 'For Your Eyes Only' Actor's Tragic Cause of Death Revealed