The royal family's security concerns are a hot topic after an armed intruder was arrested on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where the Queen celebrated Christmas. More recently, a royal commentator recalled several incidents where a member of a royal family's security was put in jeopardy, including Princess Anne's kidnapping attempt decades ago; what happened?

Speaking to Express UK, Richard Fitzwilliams revealed that Queen Elizabeth II was left in awe after the horrific incident, leaving four people injured.

In 1974, Ian Ball used a white Ford Escort to stop the Princess Royal's vehicle near Buckingham Palace when she was on her way home from a charity event.

The suspect opened fire on bystanders at the time of the incident. He also reportedly told the Princess that he was going to kidnap her for a ransom of a whopping £2 million or $2.6 million.

Despite being almost being kidnapped, Princess Anne bravely responded with "not bloody likely!"

Fitzwilliam told the outlet that Her Majesty faced a "particularly ghastly episode," and the royal family should have learned their lesson from the incident.

After Ball opened fire, a number of people, including James Beaton, Michael Hills, Alex Callender, and Brian McConnell, sustained a gunshot wound and were taken to the hospital.

Other Horrific Security Breach Made Against the Royal Family

Aside from the abovementioned incident, Fitzwilliam also recalled the time when Michael Fagan trespassed at the Buckingham Palace and was able to reach Queen Elizabeth's bedroom while she was sleeping.

The commentator stressed how the royal family should learn their lessons to protect each and every one of its members, including what happened last week.

The Recent Royal Family Intrusion

On Christmas day, a 19-year-old man named Jaswant Singh Chail was arrested by officials after bringing a crossbow onto the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The suspect was also charged with "possession of an offensive weapon." Authorities clarified that the man wasn't able to enter any buildings within the property.

Thames Valley Police Superintendent Rebecca Mears issued a statement, saying, "the man has been arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody at this time." (via CNN)

At the time of the incident, the Queen was celebrating Christmas after deciding to cancel her plans in celebrating the holidays in Sandringham due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her Majesty was accompanied by Prince Charles and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles.

