It seems like Kanye West is finally ready to move forward from her estranged wife, Kim Kardashian after she filed for divorce as he was recently spotted at a party with a model; are they romantically involved?

According to TMZ, the rapper attended J Mulan's birthday at James Harden's Thirteen restaurant in Houston, Texas. Aside from Justin LaBoy, West was seen partying with social media personality and model Yasmine Lopez.

Lopez is a fitness enthusiast who often partners with brands online to promote their products. Aside from that, the 22-year-old model also has an OnlyFans account.

Kanye and Justin LaBoy pulled up to James Harden’s Thirteen restaurant in Houston for J Mulan’s birthday tonight. pic.twitter.com/S8jCGpgEZZ — Jenn (@_xmarissabee) December 29, 2021

Currently, she has a staggering 1.1 million followers on her Instagram.

Based on her social media account, the model is a mother to one child, whom she often shares on her account.

At the time of this writing, neither West nor Lopez have confirmed the actual score between their relationship.

However, insiders familiar with the situation spoke to the outlet to verify that the two are not dating.

The two may have interacted in the event, but sources clarified they are not involved with each other.

What Happened to Vinetria?

Earlier this month, Mirror UK reported that West and his ex-girlfriend Vinetria had broken up after three months of dating.

The rapper was reportedly the one who cut things off as Kim Kardashian's romance with Pete Davidson continues to blossom.

The rumored couple was first seen at Donda Academy's basketball game in Minneapolis a few months ago. The two were seated beside each other.

Page Six's sources confirmed that they have been "hooking up" for months, but their relationship reportedly flourished after the rapper brought her to the event.

Vinetria also appeared to have supported West in his career as she previously attended his Sunday Service dedicated to the victim of the Astroworld Festival.

Despite the speculations, the pair have not publicly confirmed their status.

Kanye West Haven't Moved on From Kim Kardashian?

According to the Huffington Post, the Billionaire rapper recently purchased a $4.5 million mansion located across Kim Kardashian's extravagant mansion located in Hidden Hills, California.

The reason why he moved into the property is that it's "near Kim and the kids." The Yeezy founder reportedly wanted to spend more time with his children more.

