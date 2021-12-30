Like any other family in the world, members of the royal family celebrates New Year's Eve. But, unlike Christmas, they are not complete, not because of the pandemic, but based on their personal preference.

According to Heart UK, the New Year's Eve for 2022 marks the first time Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate the festivities without her husband of 70 years, Prince Philip, who passed away in April of 2021.

Throughout the decades, Her Majesty and her husband have plans and schedules for the holidays.

The royal family usually celebrates Christmas and New Year at Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where they exchange gifts, eat, attend church services, and do the things they love together.

However, their initial plans were halted because of the pandemic, which left the longest-reigning monarch celebrating the festivities in Windsor Castle with her eldest son Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles.

The outlet reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton won't be welcoming the new year with the Queen as it has been that way ever since.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge usually spend their New Year's with Kate Middleton's family in West Berkshire along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

When the couple was married, they spent their first New Year together in a luxury teepee-style "kata."

They had a party in the Middletons' backyard which included an expensive tent, dance floor and reportedly accommodated over a hundred people.

How do The Royal Family Celebrate New Year's Eve?

Per Express UK, after all their Christmas guests leave Sandringham estate, the Queen and Prince Philip invite other family members to celebrate New Year's Eve.

Queen Elizabeth II loves riding horses to kick off the festivities and celebrations.

At the time of this writing, there is no information on whether Her Majesty would invite more guests for the upcoming occasion as safety protocols are being followed all across the United Kingdom due to the threat of the Omricon COVID-19 variant.

Queen Elizabeth Felt sad Over the Holidays?

In early reports, royal insiders revealed that the Queen struggled in spending the holidays in 2021 because it was the first time she wouldn't be celebrating with her husband.

The monarch is also sad that she never got the chance to spend Christmas with other royal family members.

A zoom call was organized for the Queen to interact with three generations of her family to cheer her up.

