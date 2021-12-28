Over the past few decades, Queen Elizabeth II spent her Christmas with members of the royal family in Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Since the pandemic began, she's forced to cancel her plans and celebrate at Windsor Castle instead. Recently, an insider revealed the monarch had difficulty spending the holidays lately, and it's not just because of her current location; why is the Queen sad?

According to a royal source who spoke to Us Weekly Magazine, this year's Christmas season was "a bit of a struggle" for the longest-reigning monarch as her husband of 70 years, Prince Philip, is not by her side.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away in April of 2021 at the age of 99.

Aside from longing for her husband's love, Her Majesty is also said to be sad because she never had the chance to spend the festivities with other members of the firm.

Princess Anne was isolated after her husband tested positive for COVID-19, while Prince William and Kate Middleton chose to stay in their Anmer Hall residence in Norfolk.

However, her son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, joined her at Windsor Castle, where the Queen delivered a Christmas message.

Despite her sadness, her family members made sure to cheer her up during the special occasion by organizing a virtual call where the monarch talked to three generations of her family.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children were reportedly "disappointed" not to be spending the day with Her Majesty, but they're delighted to talk to her via a zoom call.

Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Tradition in Sandringham

Whenever the Queen spends the holidays in Sandringham estate, she arrives in October to prepare for the biggest gathering of the year, where she invites her family members to celebrate Christmas.

After the special occasion, Her Majesty stays in Norfolk until February 6, and Express UK reported that she leaves Christmas decorations hanging until that period of time.

The devastating reason behind it is that her father, King George VI, passed away at the estate on February 6, 1952.

At the time of his death, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were in Kenya for a royal tour. The couple immediately went back to the United Kingdom following his death.

The monarch mourns and commemorates her father in private before returning to work.

