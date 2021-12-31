This is probably the saddest New Year's Eve ever.

Just 17 days shy of a big 100th birthday celebration - and just one day after she made a few cheeky comments at beau Ryan Reynolds - actress and legend Betty White was found dead in her home this morning, according to TMZ:

"Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Betty passed away at her home Friday morning."

White had a long career, getting her start in radio in 1939. Her first big role was as a co-host on the daytime talk show "Hollywood on Television." The show was insane, filling five and a half hours of airtime six days a week with interviews, banter, skits, and variety acts.

She continued to be a powerhouse in the industry for years to come, and there is no telling how much bedrock that modern Hollywood - especially women in Hollywood - has to thank her for.

White was in the midst of prepping for a big 100th birthday celebration on January 17, with a litany of Hollywood all-stars in attendance to celebrate the milestone day with their friend.

White is survived by her three stepchildren, David, Martha, and Sarah, children of her late husband Alan Ludden.

We can only assume that the planned 100th birthday party will now be turned into a memorial service; we will update when we know more.

Everyone at Enstarz would like to express their deep sadness at this Hollywood legend's passing. May she rest in peace.