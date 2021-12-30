With Betty White about to celebrate her 100 Birthday, stories about the beloved actress have been flowing from every corner of the celebrity news world. Among them, Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter in his usual sarcastically funny fashion to discuss his feelings about how the media has blown their romance completely out of proportion.

In a Twitter post, the Deadpool actor joked about his recent interview with People where they talked to Betty White's co-stars about what it was like working with her.

I’m absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks. https://t.co/xV8v2vVvXB — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 30, 2021

In the interview, White quipped,

I've heard Ryan can't get over his thing for me, but Robert Redford is The One.

But of course, Reynolds, who is known for being Hollywood's biggest wise-ass, came back with an equally brilliant sentiment about The Proposal co-star,

I heard that scripts for Golden Girls were only 35 pages, which makes sense because so many of the laughs come from Betty simply looking at her castmates.

He continued with,

-a typical Capricorn. Sleeps all day. Out all night boozing and snacking on men.

The duo's other co-star Sandra Bullock was also quoted in the piece, discussing her amazement and adoration for the comedic prowess of Betty,

Timing isn't easy in comedy, because you have to navigate other people's timing. - Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless...The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene.

White also relayed her feelings about how grateful she is to be where she is at this stage in her life.

I'm so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It's amazing - I got it from my mom, and that never changed. I always find the positive.

With that, Enstarz would like to wish Betty White a very Happy 100th Birthday! Thanks for all the laughs, and here's to many more.