If Internet sleuths are to be believed, Anna Duggar may have spent Christmas apart from her children and in-laws, hundreds of miles abroad. A rumor has it that Josh Duggar's wife left Arkansas to spend her first Christmas apart from her family in Florida, according to conspiracy theorists.

Those who hold to this viewpoint point out that none of the Duggars' images from the weekend show Anna. One individual remarked on the video, "Where's Anna?"

"Her family is in Florida," another fan responded, adding, "Her kids, including the baby, are there." At the same time, at least two of Josh and Anna's 7 children could be seen in Jana Duggar's Christmas video.

Many people however doubt that Anna would abandon her children while Josh is in jail.

"I'm assuming she was there and just didn't want to be on camera," a Reddit user wrote. "I suppose it is possible she chose not to attend the gathering, but at least three of her kids were there." Another fan concurred.

"My guess is that she's likely present at just about any family gathering, but they've been (and will continue to be) careful to keep her off-camera for now," someone else agreed.

ALSO READ: Betty White Dead on New Year's Eve, Cause of Death Revealed by LAPD

It's impossible to know for sure where Anna spent her holiday season, but it is clear where and how Josh spent Christmas Day. The former reality star, 33, who was convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography, celebrated the holiday at Arkansas's Washington County Detention Center, reportedly isolated and suffering.

Due to the fact that he was found guilty on December 9th, Josh has been isolated from other inmates since that day.

A prison official said that he had been "shut out of the jail's Christmas activities" and that he spent the whole day alone in his cell.

Meanwhile, another Duggar is said to be in a legal trouble.

According to court documents acquired by Page Six, Jana Duggar was charged on September 10 with endangering the welfare of a child.

After pleading not guilty to the accusation, the 31-year-old reality star's next court hearing has been set for Jan. 10, according to a court clerk in Elm Springs, Ark.

A "Class A or B misdemeanor" under Arkansas law might result in Duggar being jailed, fined, or both.

One day after her brother Josh Duggar was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography, news of the "19 Kids and Counting" alum's charges broke.

As a result, the 33-year-old faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and penalties of up to $250,000 per offense.

READ MORE: Blake Shelton's Ex-Wife Miranda Lambert Makes Nasty Comments About Gwen Stefani's Looks?