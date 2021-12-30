Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton's ex-wife, is said to have made some negative remarks about his present wife.

Miranda and Gwen Stefani aren't friends, and they don't get along. However, several rumors claim that they despise each other.

According to a recent Globe piece, the "Mama's Broken Heart" singer despises everything about the former No Doubt front lady and isn't hesitant to express her opinions.

"Miranda has a lot of ideas on Gwen," a source told the site. She isn't a fan, to put it mildly. She avoids mentioning Gwen in public since she doesn't want the controversy."

Miranda, they said, had a lot to say about the "Hollaback Girl" singer's appearance.

"However, when she's among friends, she'll make comments about everything about Gwen, even her appearance. Miranda isn't hesitant about stating that she likes her hourglass figure over Gwen's svelte one."

According to the insider, the American country music singer and songwriter isn't concerned with what she eats since she doesn't care about her appearance.

Gwen, on the other hand, is said to be under a lot of limitations since she is afraid of gaining weight.

Miranda Lambert Bitter?

Miranda Lambert is apparently still upset with Blake Shelton after he left her to be with Gwen Stefani, according to the source.

Miranda is said to be willing to go to any length to damage her ex-feelings, husband's even making derogatory remarks about Gwen.

"She snickers at Gwen in private for appearing like she just eats a few field greens a day."

Miranda Lambert Slung Shade At Gwen Stefani Live?

According to OK magazine, Miranda made fun of Gwen during one of her live performances last year.

There was also a rumor that she refused to perform since her ex-husband was in attendance.

The Truth About Miranda Lambert and Gwen Stefani's Feud

Though it is clear that Blake Shelton has moved on from Miranda Lambert, he is said to have no hatred against Gwen Stefani.

Miranda was the one who left Blake by cheating on him, not the other way around.

The assertions concerning Miranda's alleged unpleasant statements about Gwen, on the other hand, don't appear to be true because there is no proof to back them up.

With Blake and Gwen already married and having a family, it's feasible that they'll ignore Miranda and concentrate on their own lives instead.

