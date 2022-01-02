Several Hollywood glam parties are likely to be attended by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, starting off awards season.

However, a source close to the Duke of Sussex told OK Magazine that he is concerned about running into a certain A-list star.

Kristen Stewart, who played his late mother Princess Diana in the highly-nominated film "Spencer," has also received praise for her performance.

The insider said that because of that, "It's struck a sour note with Harry. He's pretty appalled by the film."

They went on to add that a humiliating run-in with the actress is the last thing the father of two wants.

The royal renegades "have been invited to all the big events and planned on attending the Oscars too, but they'd almost certainly come face-to-face with Stewart since she's a lock for a best actress nomination."

Meanwhile, the former "Suits" star thinks that they can ignore the "Twilight" actress or be "briefly polite," but her husband is not one to be fake "and his nerves are still raw."

The insider added, "He's actually thinking about skipping the Oscars, but Meghan really wants back into the Hollywood scene."

But the film isn't simply a source of contention for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The biography was based on an interview she conducted, which Prince William condemned as a "false narrative."

"Spencer" also revealed that Kristen's Diana is suffering from delusions, to the point that she believes she is Anne Boleyn.

Ken Wharfe, the late royal bodyguard, spoke with People magazine on the truth of "Spencer."

He claimed that spending the holidays with the Windsors was "purgatory for Diana."

Ken, who was Princess Diana's bodyguard from 1988 to 1993, detailed, "confined herself to spending time in the kitchen with the chef or with people like me, in the hope that time would while away, and she could get back to London."



Kristen Stewart's Fiancée

But one person who is undoubtedly not going to leave Kristen Stewart's side is her fiancée Dylan Meyer.

In an interview with Howard Stern, Kristen detailed the proposal, saying, "We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it."

"I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted to and she nailed it. It was really cute, she did very well. We're marrying, it's happening."

