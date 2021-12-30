Jennifer Aniston has reportedly enraged Meghan Markle.

Jennifer Aniston and her "Friends" co-stars, according to the Duchess of Sussex, overshadowed her and Prince Harry's tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.

According to New Idea, the mother of Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana is upset that her candid interview on the People's Choice Awards failed to make an effect.

The "Friends" reunion show beat out "Oprah with Meghan and Harry."

According to a source, the 40-year-old former Hollywood star was upset by the defeat.

"She believed that by returning to entertainment as a duchess, she would be able to rise above the likes of Jennifer Aniston in the Hollywood hierarchy, but it appears that Jen's prominence has remained higher thus far."

"Adding salt to the wound is the fact that Jen has regularly turned down Meghan's invitations to dinner at her Montecito home," the insider continued.

The Truth About Meghan Markle and Jennifer Aniston's Rivalry

However, this news should be taken with a grain of salt. Jennifer Aniston and Meghan Markle are apparently not in competition.

It's also improbable that the Duchess of Sussex believes she can outshine the "Murder Mystery" star. Jennifer, after all, has been in the business for quite some time.

Furthermore, the former wife of Brad Pitt cannot be blamed for the popularity of the "Friends" reunion special, as the event featured not just her, but five other cast members.

It's also worth mentioning that Prince Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah was not nominated for an award during the event, but garnered a lot of backlash immediately after it aired.

READ ALSO: Jennifer Lawrence Hated Working With Jonah Hill on 'Don't Look Up'? Truth About His Diva Behavior Revealed

'Friends' Reunion Special

James Corden presented the special episode, which premiered on HBO Max in May.

Original cast members graced the show, including Jennifer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.

Special guests were also interviewed or had parts on the episode, including Lady Gaga, Cara Delevingne, BTS, Kit Harrington, Justin Bieber, David Beckham, Reese Witherspoon, and many more.

The show's original producers also reprise their roles, including Kevin Bright, David Crane, and Marta Kauffman.

Aside from the People's Choice Award that they won, they were also nominated for four Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special, Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, and a Hollywood Critics nomination for Best Streaming Sketch Series.

READ MORE: Blake Shelton's Ex-Wife Miranda Lambert Makes Nasty Comments About Gwen Stefani's Looks?