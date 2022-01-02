Television journalist from ITV, Gary Burgess, reportedly passed away recently in his sleep on New Year's Day.

The reporter died at Jersey Hospice at 42 years old. His husband, Alan Burgess, confirmed that he died in a lengthy post on Facebook. It read, "It is with great sadness that I need to announce the death of my wonderful husband Gary on Saturday 1 January. After many years of fighting cancer, Gary died peacefully in his sleep in Jersey Hospice.

"So, in an attempt to avoid cliché, I am just going to misquote a line of dialogue from the final episode of The West Wing, being one of Gary's favourite programmes and something said with love and pride by one spouse to the other. You did a lot of good, Gary. A lot of good," he concluded.



Burgess' Cause of Death

Apparently, the doctors discovered tumors on his lungs, which were said to be inoperable. Burgess was initially diagnosed with testicular cancer in 1999 and was treated for his tumors in 2015 and 2016.

The former "ITV News" anchor was said to have recorded his cancer journey for the past months. And back in November 2020, Burgess already knew and shared to his followers that he had six to 12 months to live.

The Manchester-born broadcaster started his career back in 1992, working for "Radio Wave" in Blackpool. In his career working for the show, he set the world record for having the longest radio show after staying on air for 76 hours and earning millions for charity.

After nine years working at the station, he moved to "ITV Channel TV" in 2011 and moved to Jersey the following year.

READ ALSO: Angela Kukawski Tragic Cause of Death: High-Profile Celebrity Business Manager Dreadful Murder Case Explored

Gary Burgess left a final message which was to be released by ITV after his death. He wrote, "I've had the best life. I've had the luckiest life."

"I met my soulmate and the love of my life who went on to become my husband. I got to work with some of the most amazing people in newsrooms and studios doing the job I absolutely adore."

"I've been able to share my own relatively short time on this planet surrounded by friends and loved ones who have enriched my life in ways they may never truly understand.... It's time for me to hand over my microphone and keyboard for others to do the talking about me, so let my final words simply be 'thank you'."

"Every person in my life has, in their own way, helped me live my best life. That'll do," he concluded.

May his soul rest in peace.

READ MORE: Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85