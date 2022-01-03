In case you didn't know, Emma Roberts once attended Hogwarts. Well, not really. But she did make a quick appearance on the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts which aired on HBO Max last week.

As it turned out, a viewer caught a strange picture that was thought to be Emma Watson as a child which was used on the reunion special. Only, it was a picture of actress Emma Roberts wearing a pair of Minnie Mouse ears and eating breakfast as a kid.

The fan went to Twitter to point out the flub, complete with the screenshot from the show posted side by side with the same picture which was put up on Robert's Instagram page back on February 8, 2012. The all caps caption reads,

GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON

Last week, Enstarz reported about how on the special, Emma Watson discussed how she almost left the Harry Potter franchise during The Order of the Phoenix due to the stress of fame at such an early age. Thanks to her loyal fan base, she was spurred to continue in the role of Hermione Granger.

Watson's co-star and dear friend Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, recollected her angst during this tough time,

People definitely forget what she took on and how gracefully she did it.

Thankfully, she stayed on and has grown both as an actor and a person, taking on several roles since as well as using her free time as a Goodwill Ambassador for the UN and supporting a workplace sexual harassment hotline called Time's Up.

As for Emma Roberts, she might not be a wizard but she has built quite a resume as a popular actress in both on television and film.