The Office's superfans are constantly on a mission to know everything they possibly can about the events of The Office - and Peacock's The Office Superfans Episodes are here to help, big time.

After waiting an agonizing six months between the release of the most recent season, the extended episodes version of Season 4 has finally dropped - and that's the season Jim and Pam started dating, as well as Angela and Andy, so there was a LOT of material that had to be cut.

Here are eight new things we learned about the goings-on of The Office from the Superfans extended footage of Season 4.

Pam somehow didn't remember her and Jim's 'first date'

You know, the ADORABLE one during Season 2's episode "The Client?" When they went up to the roof and watched Dwight shoot off fireworks while they were taking a break from reading through the script for Threat Level Midnight? And Jim made Pam grilled cheese? And she said she couldn't remember the last time anyone cooked for her? That cuteness?

Yeah, Pam somehow didn't remember it (though she did remember that the teapot had a letter with it, go figure.) She finally remembers stealing Angela's tomato for the grilled cheese, but COME ON. Did you block it out because you felt guilty, Pam?

Either way, it more fully explains why Pam KNEW when she saw the fireworks in the parking lot that Jim was going to propose.

Oh, and SPEAKING of which...

Creed ruined Jim's proposal before Andy ever did

Before Andy ruined Jim's proposal at the end of the night, during the fireworks, Creed ruined it too: Jim was actually apparently originally going to propose on the ferris wheel, but at the last second - to avoid getting caught in the group scam to put a raccoon in Holly's car - Creed jumped right in between them.

Michael invented a stuff-catcher for the toilet

In a never-before-seen cold open, it is revealed that one morning, Michael dropped so many of his things into the toilet in a panic that he decided something must be done about how easy it is to lose things in toilets. His solution? Cut the handle off a tennis racket and BOOM. Toilet net.

Don't worry, he attached a scrubbing brush for easy cleaning.

Pam was ready to fight Ryan after the events of 'Did I Stutter'

We already knew that Ryan was being a little twerp to Jim in 'Did I Stutter.' He says it's not because Jim went over his head to Wallace about the website, but it is - and also probably a little about how Ryan has now TWICE tried to ask out women that Jim was already dating. And also a little about how Jim doesn't seem to be impressed by his New York life.

Regardless, now we finally get to see that that is where Pam's deep-rooted antipathy towards Ryan began - seriously, aside from when Michael dated her mom, this might be the maddest we ever see Pam get on The Office.

Toby is the world's slowest driver

In "Launch Party Part 2," Toby is shown having to do traffic school. He was pulled over, apparently, for driving under the speed limit - by enough that he was pulled over by a cop on a bike. Not a motorcycle. A bike.

(He tried to get out of it using his patented Toby Flenderson Charm, but to no avail.)

Michael stayed at Schrute Farms for a month after his breakup with Jan

Apparently, after the events of Dinner Party, Michael decided to give Jan some space to move out of his place, and he went and stayed at Schrute Farms for about a month.

During this time, he and Dwight had sleepovers and late night talks and went on crying jags together, apparently, because Michael cited all those things when he's trying to get out of paying for occupying the America room (their most popular room!) for a full month.

Andy sang his way into Cornell

Like, not actually. He got in because his dad donated a buttload of money, as is pretty obvious from everything about Andy. However, that apparently didn't stop him from actually going down to the Cornell admission offices when he was waitlisted, and singing them all the reasons they should admit him. Like Elle Woods in Legally Blonde the musical, but just Andy alone by himself.

Jan spray painted a curse word on their neighbors' dog

Apparently, during her time living with Michael, Jan was incredibly irresponsible during her neighborhood watch shift. As Michael explains during the house tour, Jan drank too much wine and fell asleep, and during that time somebody spraypainted the neighbor's dog's coat with bright red profanity.

In actuality, as she admits in a truly terrifying manic display right before dinner, she did it, because she thought the dog was too perfect.