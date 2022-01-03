Steve Harvey has been flaunting his body and impeccable style ever since his impressive weight loss, but one report suggests that it's taking a toll on his relationship with his wife Marjorie; could this be true?

According to a report published by the National Enquirer, the "Family Feud" host felt relieved and better than ever after losing weight over the past few months, but his wife isn't having any of it.

Since debuting a new body, Steve reportedly increased his licentiousness which caught Marjorie off guard. Insiders clarified that his wife is proud of his achievement, but he has to change his attitude.

Sources revealed that the infamous "Miss Universe" host is making his wife uncomfortable as he's been acting like a "horny teenager" and always think about sexual things all the time.

Marjorie reportedly enjoyed it at first, but "she's had enough."

"His libido is through the roof, and poor Marjorie's asking for a break, he's always been a frisky guy, and he wants more romance time than she can manage," the insider said.

Despite his wife's complaints, Steve reportedly wants to continue his attitude as he described himself as "a big hunk of burning love."

Furthermore, Marjorie reportedly wanted to have an "appliance" instead of receiving new lingerie.

The Truth Behind Steve, Marjorie Harvey's Relationship

Suggest recently debunked the story by pointing out the report's inconsistencies, saying the magazine shouldn't speculate on anyone's sex lives because it's a personal matter.

In addition, the outlet also mentioned that it might be possible that Steve lost weight, but the "30-pound" figure is skeptical based on his recent social media posts. They found an article about his weight loss, but it was published in 2007.

Moreover, the magazine also used an "old fashioned sexism" tactic in their report regarding the information about gifts.

Steve, Marjorie Harvey's Relationship

According to Good Housekeeping, the couple first met in the early 90s when Steve worked as a stand-up comedian at a comedy club in Memphis, Tennessee.

Marjorie reportedly watched his future husband perform on a show. At the time, she was late, and when she was making her way through the audience, the host stopped and looked at her.

Steve later addressed her in the crowd, saying, "I'm sorry, I don't know who this is, but I'm going to marry her."

Despite having a connection when they first met, Steve was married at the time.

The two met each other again in 2005; the host fulfilled his promise and married Marjorie on June 25, 2007.

