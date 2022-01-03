Jay Weaver, Big Daddy Weave's bassist, has died. He was 42.

Big Daddy Weave's label, Curb Records, first confirmed the tragic news, saying that Weaver died on Sunday weeks after getting admitted to a hospital.

"We are devastated by this loss and are trusting the Lord to guide us through this difficult time," the statement said. "All of your thoughts, prayers, and support have been and continue to be deeply appreciated."

The same post confirmed that Jay Weaver's cause of death was due to COVID-19 complications - the same dreaded disease that sent him to a hospital.

The virus complications had been worse for him since he was considered a person with comorbidities following his dialysis treatment for years. He was also rushed to a medical facility in 2016, where he got both of his feet amputated to fight an infection in his body.

Meanwhile, his brother and fellow band member, Mike, shared the same news on his social media accounts. Although Weaver's death caused massive heartbreak, he reportedly wants to celebrate the bassist's life and where he is right now.

"Anybody's who's come in contact with him knows how real his faith in Jesus was. I believe even though COVID may have taken his last breath, Jesus was right there to catch him. I know he's seeing things now I long to see. My heart's broke," he said, as quoted by Tennessean.

Jay Weaver's Journey in the Music Industry

Jay Weaver first established Big Daddy Weave with his co-founders in 1998 in Mobile, Alabama. Throughout their decades-old career, they successfully released nine studio albums - "Neighborhoods," "One and Only," "Fields of Grace," "What I Was Made For," "Every Time I Breathe," "What Life Would Be Like," "Love Come to Life," "Beautiful Offerings," and "When the Light Comes."

READ ALSO: Brian Laundrie FOUND Alive During New Year's Eve? Creepy Photo Goes Viral, Raises Questions

Some of those projects are several hit songs that made it to No. 1 on contemporary Christian radio charts, including "Redeemed," "I Know," "My Story," and "Every Time I Breathe."

Meanwhile, the band also collected several accolades under their belt. In 2003, it scored a nomination for the Dove Award for Songwriter of the Year. It also received the Rich Mullins Artist Impact Award and Worship Song of the Year in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

Jay Weaver was survived by his wife, Emily, and three children - Makenzie, Madison, and Nathan Weaver.

READ MORE: Johnny Depp Innocent? Viral Video of Actor Treating Dog THIS Way Touches People's Hearts Ahead His Defamation Case