The notebook recovered near the death of Brian Laundrie at the Carlton Reserve are being claimed by Chris and Roberta Laundrie.

Reportedly, the parents want it because it might help them process Brian's estate.

Brian Laundrie Parents Desperate for More Clues?

Some say however that this is just a desperate attempt to look for clues that will reveal Brian Laundrie did not kill Gabby Petito at all. At this stage, only the parents have doubts that Brian was the murderer.

Obtaining Brian's notebook from the family's attorney, Steven Bertolino, is a formality in the estate procedure, he explained.

His fiancée Gabby Petito's death has prompted Brian to be declared a person of interest in the investigation. An undeveloped camping location along the Grand Teton National Park boundary where the two had just been is where Petito's body was found in September 2021. "Manual strangulation" was the cause of Petito's death, according to the autopsy.

Authorities believe that the region where Brian's skeleton remains were recovered was prone to high floods. Brian's death was eventually determined to be the result of a suicide by autopsy.

Laundrie was never charged in the death of Petito. His wet notepad was discovered in the vicinity of his decomposing body.

A claim has been made by Gabby's mother, Nicole Schmidt, who wants to obtain possessions that are either in police custody or at the Laundrie house, according to Bertolino.

According to Bertolino, the Laundrie family is anticipated to cooperate with the Petito family to recover all of her belongings.

What's In Brian Laundrie's Notebook Anyway?

Following the discovery of Ms Petito's remains in Wyoming on September 19, Laundrie became the focus of a month-long manhunt. It culminated in a tragedy since allegedly, Laundrie took his own life.

After many patrols of the flooded stream and the adjacent Carlton Reserve by law enforcement, the vital breakthrough was achieved only after Laundrie's parents joined the search in late October.

When the notebook was discovered, there was a lot of conjecture about whether it included a suicide note or provided insight into how and why Ms Petito died.

Water damage to the notebook was reported by North Port Police, who indicated it could be salvageable.

For the past two and a half months, the FBI, the lead agency in the inquiry, has been drying and inspecting the pages for any legible handwriting or impressions.

