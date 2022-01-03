Regrets often come later. This is true for Andy Cohen, and what he did to place Kelly Ripa in a troubling position. ,

ABC's biggest star Kelly Ripa is reportedly caught between her two friends, Ryan Seacrest and Andy Cohen. Cohen slammed Seacrest and his viewers on ABC and the damage actually hit Ripa harder than it should

"Kelly likes Andy, but she adores Ryan. Andy is her friend, but Ryan is her work husband, he is family. When you attack Ryan you also attack Kelly, that is how close they are," sources tell Radar. "What makes matters worse is that Kelly works for ABC. She is very loyal. She is a class act. Calling ABC viewers "losers" (as Cohen did while co-hosting CNN's New year's countdown) isn't cool. One thing is for sure, it's going to be very to ever ask Andy to fill in on ABC next to Kelly the next time Ryan is off."

Anderson Cooper is also said to be in a similar situation because of this rift.

Friends say that Anderson Cooper, who is also close to Kelly, is in a terrible situation.

"Anderson did nothing when Andy went on his rant. He should have stuck up for Kelly and ABC. This circle of friends is so incestuous. It makes everything really awkward.

Cohen admitted on SiriusXM'sAndy Cohen Live show on Monday, Jan. 3, that he actually loves Seacrest and that what he said was ""just stupid and drunk and feeling it" Andy apologised to Ryan privately, according to Radar's reliable sources.

"It all comes from a place of jealousy. Andy desperately wanted the job on ABC sitting next to Kelly. He is pee-green that Ryan has a super successful radio show and hosts "American Idol." At the end of the day, Andy created Real Housewives. Yes, his Bravo late-night show is successful, but usually the only time anyone watches is when he has The Housewives' on," adds an insider. "Ryan's name triggers Andy, but without the alcohol, he can pretend it doesn't."

It can be recalled that earlier on, it was revealed that senior staffers at CNN are quite appalled by Andy Cohen and how he has ruined the reputation of the network because of his drunken appearance and words.

"We claim to be the most trusted network in news and yet CNN hires Andy Cohen to make a fool out of all of us with his New Year's performance?" a source dished to Radar. "Andy doesn't even work for CNN and yet he has been the face of our network for the past 48 hours. It is embarrassing and real CNN staffers are very angry."

