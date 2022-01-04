Khloe Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson has admitted that he has fathered a love child. In the middle of this difficult time, Lamar Odom, Khloe's ex, suddenly reached out wanting to "reconnect."

The timing is both lovely and suspicious, it seems. It this pity?

Tristan acknowledged on Monday that he had a kid with Maralee Nichols, a personal trainer, when he was dating Khloe Kardashian.

Taking to Twitter to comment on the controversy, Lamar expressed his wish to'reconnect' with his ex-wife as a result of this controversy.

Khloe's ex-husband Lamar, who was married to Khloe from 2009 to 2016, offered his thoughts and wishes on Tristan's apology to Khloe in a Facebook post about it. "I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I'm hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends. She is a good person and deserves the world."

It can be recalled that Lamar and Khloe had a relatively long relationship. It was also highly publicized too. The two had a whirlwind romance, becoming engaged in 2009, just after weeks of dating. It lasted quite long too, based on Hollywood's standards.

The romance was all captured on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and the the two even got a reality show of their own, "Khloe and Lamar."

ALSO READ: Betty White Cause of Death Debated? Representative Warns Against Politicizing Icon's Shocking Passing

They ended their relationship in 2013 after the New Yorker's battle with substance misuse. The results of a paternity test were made public by Tristan on Monday, and he apologized to Khloe publicly as well. Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit against NBA star Jason Collins last month, and DailyMail.com was the first outlet to report on this story. The 30-year-old was even spotted leaving the dancing class of his 3-year-old daughter True on Monday, before he took to Instagram to disclose that he and Khloe Kardashian are expecting their first child.

"Today paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," he admitted in excerpt. "You don't deserve this," he even said. This is the first the time that the Sacramento Kings star made a public acknowledgment of becoming a father of three.

He has a five-year-old son named Prince, who he shares with his ex Jordan Craig, as well as a newborn boy named Prince and a three-year-old daughter named True. "Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

Then he "bravely" wrote a message of Khloe Kardashian, whom many believe to be hurting. After all, the star already forgiven him SO MANY TIMES for past cheating incidents.

He wrote, "Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years." The statement further read, "My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

The NBA star's birthday celebration in Houston in 2021 supposedly led to the conception of his and Maralee's love child, on December 1.

READ MORE: Blake Shelton's Ex-Wife Miranda Lambert Makes Nasty Comments About Gwen Stefani's Looks?