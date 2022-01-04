Legal expenses for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's charities cost more than the money they earned in 2020, according to records.

It was revealed in December that Archewell, an American charity run by the Sussexes, only opened a bank account in January and was able to only raise less than $50,000 in 2020.

MWX Foundation, a UK charity that was renamed from its original name, Sussex Royal back in 2020, is presently in the process of being dissolved. The couple has already reportedly spent more than $55,000 in legal expenses and lawyers' charges between June 2020 and June 2021, according to records.

As soon as they were announced, Meghan and Harry's charities were dogged by controversy, indicating rifts within the royal family. A UK watchdog investigated them, and they were criticized for using obscure Delaware firms to hide their true intentions.

At least $55,600 was spent on attorneys in 2020, according to UK Companies House filings. The now-defunct British charity reportedly dropped $35,000 for Harbottle & Lewis' legal advices and another $20,000 for an unidentified legal company.

Archewell, the American charity founded by the Sussexes in April of this year, didn't create a bank account until January of 2021, according to the organization's attorneys. According to foundation documents, Archewell received its first deposit in the following month.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) requires nonprofit organizations to submit a "Form 990" each year, which discloses their financial information. A 'postcard' with very basic information is all that is needed of most nonprofits receiving less than $50,000 in donations.

Harry and Meghan's charity reported less than $50,000 in gross earnings to the IRS this month.

After making headlines across the world in April 2020 with news of its formation, it's possible that the absence of donations to the former royals' charity last year could shock many.

On April 17, 2020, the Sussexes formed their US charity in Delaware after submitting a trademark application for the name "Archewell."

At the end of August 2020, they submitted an application for federal tax-exempt status, and on October 22 of same year they were granted such status, with the backdate to the day the charity was established.

