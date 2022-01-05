After the celebrity lost all control in Las Vegas, Jason Derulo's name became a trending topic on social media and reportedly attacked two men who mistakenly thought he was Usher.

The R&B superstar was not someone who could tolerate fans misnaming him for another artist- especially if that artist goes by the name Usher. According to an exclusive report by TMZ, Derulo had gotten into a one-sided fistfight with two men at ARIA Hotel in Las Vegas and was reported to law enforcement in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Jason Derulo's Wild Night in Vegas

Based on reports from an eyewitness, the two civilians were on the escalator. They were passing by the "Jalebi Baby" star when one of them spotted Derulo and called his attention by shouting, "Hey, Usher! F-ck you, b-tch!!!" which apparently triggered him into physically charging at them.

The musician first targeted his attack at the one who called him Usher, and after a few punches to the face, he managed to send the guy sprawling on the floor. The second guy could not escape as Derulo quickly landed a slap on his face too.

E! News reported the singer was escorted out of the building with his hands behind his back and bound by handcuffs. Police officials revealed to the publication that Derulo was not arrested or cited in the incident as the two victims decided not to press charges against him.

Netizens Roast Jason Derulo

The viral video began circulating on Twitter. Several netizens started making fun of the singer for his actions. Some of the top tweets include people using memes and reaction videos to clown Derulo. This person used the actual footage of the incident and captioned it with, "The Jason Derulo three-piece combo lines up perfectly with 'JASON DERULOOO'" while another account found the perfect video that mimics the celeb's reaction and tweeted, "Jason Derulo when some dude called him Usher:"

The Jason Derulo three piece combo lines up perfectly with “JASON DERULOOO” 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HtYgX90IZN — Tony Clements (@TonyCMKE) January 4, 2022

"Jason Derulo fighting someone in line at Jewel for calling him USHER is an amazing start to 2022," one netizen said. Which is similar to this person's post, which stated, "Jason Derulo getting into a physical fight with two men because they called him Usher might be the best headline of the year lmao."

Jason Derulo when some dudes called him Usher: pic.twitter.com/bXvobduvI5 — 💜🖤 (@Es1_Violet) January 4, 2022



One netizen made a good point saying, "Imagine Jason Derulo yells 'Jason Deruloooo' then knocks you the f-ck out in the mall" then followed it up with another tweet saying, "It's even funnier because bro said 'aye Usher f-ck you b-tch' imagine you think you got knocked out by Usher and you wake up and they tell you 'Nah that was Jason Derulo who slumped you, my boy.'"

