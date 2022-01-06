We may have a little more insight as to how far into the reboot of Marvel Studios Blade is as of yet.

Writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour, as reported by The Direct, posted a couple of screenshots (since deleted) of a Zoom meeting with Kevin Feige, producers Eric Hausserman Carroll, Louis D'Esposito, the director Bassam Tariqu, as well as the titular Blade himself, Mahershala Ali.

Although we were not given any insight as to where they are in the production process, we do have clues as to what might be in store. Some of which could involve Game of Thrones Kit Harington, who is to play The Black Knight. If you've seen The Eternals, Spoilers, Blade's voice is heard during an end credits stinger alluding to his and Harington's characters involvement in future MCU movies.

Eternals producer Nate Moore elaborated on the stinger while talking with Comicbook.com's Phase Zero Podcast where his was quoted as saying,

[Blade] was [part of the scene] for reasons hopefully that would become apparent as you see more things, but [Mahershal Ali] wasn't there on the day. And we talked about two versions of that, one where we would cut to him and one where we wouldn't. 'How textual do you want it to be?' And again, it was more just for the fun of it, to tease it a little bit, to hear the voice and not see the man. He was game to do it. Because the Ebony Blade, the characteristics of the Ebony Blade are not dissimilar to some degree to vampirism and we think that's an interesting kind of thing to play with. So, we kind of knew that was on the table.

The Ebony Blade for those not in the know, is a magical sword wielded by The Black Night.

Whatever the case, it seems that the new Blade will have a rich tie-in to the MCU and is more than likely to crossover with other characters going forward. With Marvel's current cinematic track record we know it will be bloody good wherever they take the character.