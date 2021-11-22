Veteran actor Delroy Lindo has garnered a deal to be a character in Marvel's Blade, where he will be joining Mahershala Ali who has already been cast in the titular role.

Blade, who first appeared in Marvel comics back in 1973 in The Tomb Of Dracula #10, tells the story of a half human, half vampire who spends his time hunting down vampires with the use of his heightened abilities. Often going toe to toe with bigger heroes such as Spider-Man, Blade skyrocketed to popularity in 1998 when Wesely Snipes brought his superb martial arts ability to the big screen where he played the character for three films. Some might consider Blade to be the first successful franchise for Marvel.

Given that the film is in early development over at Marvel Studios, who exactly Delroy Lindo will be playing in the film has yet to be announced, though many, we would imagine, are rooting for him to play Whistler, Blade's weapon inventor and surrogate father figure, originally played with a grisled gravatas by Kris Kristofferson in the original movies. What we do know is that Mogul Mowgli (2020) director Bassam Tariqi will be helming with Stacy Osei-Kuffour, who has worked on the series Watchman, The Morning Show, and Pen15, writing the screenplay.

For those who might not know about the stories career of Delroy Lindo, he has appeared in several Spike Lee films including Crooklyn, Malcolm X, and most recently won a New York Film Critics Circle Award for his role in Da Five Bloods. His other work on the television series The Good Fight, Blood And Oil, and The Chicago Code have showcased his powerful acting prowess time and time again.

Blade is now in pre-production.