Today, one of the worlds' most famous monsters, Elmo of Sesame Street, put out a tweet to confirm that he and Zoe, another little monster from the show, are still friends. The status of their friendship was cast into doubt around a year ago, when videos of Elmo engaged in heated disagreements with Zoe's pet rock, Rocko, surfaced online.

The episode in question is from 2010, and many began speaking out when they realized Zoe has been featured less and less on Sesame Street these days - Elmo now spends most of his time with Abby Cadabby, a pink fairy character who had moved to Sesame Street in 2006.

Today, Elmo spoke out on his Twitter account to finally address the rumors that he had Zoe blackballed on the show:

Don't worry everybody! Elmo and Zoe practiced sharing and are still best buds forever! Elmo loves you Zoe! Ha ha ha!



Elmo doesn't want to talk about Rocco. — Elmo (@elmo) January 5, 2022

But even the tweet itself seems suspicious and forced in nature. The three typed "ha's" sound forced, and the young monster still felt the need to make clear his distaste for Rocko - something that his friend Zoe would likely find upsetting. He followed up with this tweet:

Has anybody ever seen a rock eat a cookie? Elmo is just curious. — Elmo (@elmo) January 5, 2022

Somebody's still not over his oatmeal raisin cookie, and it clearly drove a wedge between the two. Elmo may not have had Zoe blackballed formally, but as one of the faces of Sesame Street itself, his opinion has a lot of sway when it comes to which segments are featured, whether intentional or not. Elmo not getting along with Rocko has directly affected Zoe's airtime.

At the very least, there does not seem to be any jealousy or antipathy between Zoe and Abbey. The pair are still sometimes featured playing together, often with Rosita, one of the other few female Muppets that reside on Sesame Street.

But hey, don't be too mad at Elmo - remember, for all his fame, he's only three, and learning new concepts like sharing or imaginary friends can be tough when you're three. Heck, he can't even say "balsamic vinegar" with confidence yet, as evidenced by this now-viral Tiktok sound:

And besides, we shouldn't let petty squabbles among the cast get in the way of the big picutre of what these little guys are doing for kids all over. Elmo is learning about much bigger concepts than pet rocks, or even how to say "balsamic vinegar."

For example, this week, he's learning about melanin with Naomi Osaka. Melanin is a pigment in our skin that protects us from the sun, but also that gives Black and brown skin its color - and sometimes creates freckles too!

Thanks for visiting Sesame Street Ms. Naomi Osaka! Elmo's going to ask Mommy and Daddy to put this selfie on our fridge! https://t.co/IgYMYW2TTB — Elmo (@elmo) September 29, 2021

You can catch this new episode today on HBO and HBO Max.