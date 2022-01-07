It has been confirmed that "The Bill" actor George Rossi passed away after a long battle with his health diagnosis at the age of 60.

His wife, Catrin, confirmed that he died at their North London home on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, surrounded by his family, especially their two children, Santino and Matilda, at his bedside.

Catrin admitted to MailOnline, "George was a wonderful person. He died at home which is what he wanted. We will miss him terribly and we are all really grieving at the moment and trying to come to terms with this huge loss. The children are devastated as am I."

The grieving wife has also revealed that he died due to his pancreatic cancer. "It was expected but this has hit us hard and we really don't know what more to say," she added. As per the source, the two had been long married ever since 1988.

Rossi's niece, Louisa, initially announced his death on social media after one user asked regarding the actor. And for her response, "This is my uncle. He was acting still up until recently. Unfortunately, he passed away yesterday morning."

After the first tweet, it was followed by another reply in "The Bill" fans' post, which read, "Unfortunately George Rossi who played DC Duncan Lennox is now added to this list having passed away the morning of Wednesday January 5 2022."

George Rossi's Filmography

According to the publisher, Rossi was born in 1961 of Italian descent in Govan, Glasgow. He went to East 15 Acting School in Debden, Essex, during his early years.

A few years later, the young actor appeared in the 1984 movie "Comfort and Joy," along with his brother Peter. In that year, he also joined "Roughnecks" as Kevin.

Around that time, Rossi also became a part of multiple television shows, including "Holby City and Casualty," "The Singing Detective," and the 1983 comedy-drama film "Local Hero."

The actor soon participated in almost 200 episodes of the ITV drama "The Bill," playing as DC Duncan Lennox. He initially starred in one 1993 episode and became a series regular five years later. By 2003, he decided to leave the drama and moved forward with "Taggart" and "Whitechapel."

Throughout his career, he featured alongside big-time stars like Jean Reno, Chris O'Donnell, and Sandra Bullock.

Before his passing, he portrayed David in the film "Le Cineaste - A Director's Journey," which began filming in 2020.

May his soul rest in peace.

