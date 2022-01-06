Renee Graziano clarified herself after getting involved in a car crash, including reports that she was charged with DUI or DWI.

The "Mob Wives" star has addressed the reports in a photo update showing her and Anthony Graziano, the Bonanno family's late father and former consigliere. He died in 2019, as per People. In the said photo uploaded on social media, the reality star exclaimed, "The news always likes to report something, ANYTHING Whether It's Right Or WRONG Or A Little Of Bot.. Things Go Left In Someone's Life,, From Time To Time ITS LIFE ON LIFE TERMS!!!!!"

While Graziano admitted that she was involved in the accident, she insisted that "no one was touched" or "injured."

"I was taken to the hospital as a precaution cause I did bang my head, however no physical harm was done to my head or body, no ticket, no charges," it read, also claiming that the issue was "thrown out" and she "never" saw a judge.

Graziano Speaks

The post further continued with Graziano asking her fans to respect her privacy and shared, "I have been though [sic] enough in MY life and I will be the 1st to say I have crossed THAT line..."

She also said "no one was hurt" and seemed to suggest the weather played a factor in the incident, alarming her followers to "beware of black ice."

Graziano then wrote a short note to her father and shared a quote he often said: "Tough times don't last, tough people do." She concluded her statement, "If there was an arrest it's their job, however, any and all charges were dropped [and] thrown out of court."

The Truth Behind Car Crash.

According to Fox News, Graziano was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence on Tuesday. An NYPD spokesperson said she was arrested for crashing into an unoccupied parked 2020 Jeep Wrangler.

('Mob Wives' star Renee Graziano arrested for DUI after car crash) https://t.co/175z0Lyo4l pic.twitter.com/JYPXlh5mNB — Celebrity Slammer (@CelebSlammer) January 5, 2022



She was brought to a local hospital later on. The 52-year-old celeb told the authorities that she took Adderall ahead of the crash, as per New York Daily News, which also has the same report that her 2020 Nissan Murano flipped during the tragic accident.

Officials are waiting for her blood test results to determine if she took a prescribed drug, according to the Staten Island Advance.

