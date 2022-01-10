Tiger Woods is one of the most successful golf players worldwide for his countless wins and recognitions by fans; that's why many people expect his son Charlie to follow in his footsteps into becoming a famous athlete someday.

However, one report suggests that the golfer and his ex-wife Elin Nordegren are feuding over their child's future career; could this be true?

According to a report published by OK! Magazine, Tiger wants his eldest son to become a professional golfer just like him.

An insider spoke to the magazine, saying the athlete thinks "it would be a great opportunity" for his child to "have a destiny like this."

However, not everyone in their family supports his decision, as Charlie's mother, Elin Nordegren, thinks the world of golf will not do anything good to their son.

The source explained that she doesn't "want golf consuming their son's life."

The former couple is reportedly clashing and feuding on who will be followed regarding their son's fate.

The insider said Elin is worried that her ex-husband is "going to suffocate" Charlie because of the added pressure when it comes to golfing.

"She reasons it's hard enough to be a kid these days without this as added pressure," the source said.

However, they clarified that Elin would continue supporting her son if he wanted to pursue a career in the world of pro-golfing.

The Truth Behind Tiger Woods, Elin Nordegren's Parenting

Suggest debunked the claims after the magazine published the report by pointing out a few inconsistencies.

The outlet noted that the former couple shouldn't be arguing about the future career of their eldest child as Charlie has been honing his skills in golfing over the past years now.

Charlie played for the first time last month and snagged the second-place prize at the PNC championship.

According to CNN, the father-and-son golfing duo played at the two-person, 36-hole competition.

This was Tiger's first competition since his tragic car crash that crushed his leg early last year.

"The competitive juices, they're never going to go away, this is my environment, this is what I've done my entire life. I'm just so thankful to have this opportunity to do it again," Tiger said after the match.

The magazine also failed to present substantial evidence to support their claims that Tiger and his ex-wife are clashing over Charlie.

