A brand new Kardashians show is set to air later this month or early February, but it seems like one of the family members is already facing controversy ahead of the series; here's what happened.

More recently, fans dubbed Khloe Kardashian as "racist" after an old footage resurfaced on Twitter from their hit reality TV show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

In the video, Khloe defended her sister, Kim, from the trolls after being accused of cultural appropriation for wearing certain hairstyles and appearing to have a darker skin tone. (watch the video below)

Here’s Khloe using the N word while Kim and Kris don’t even flinch. pic.twitter.com/LnctU45I6X — Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) January 5, 2022

The "Good American" CEO responded to critics with "Hashtag fact, my baby is black. Hashtag i only like black c***. That's what I would say."

The former "X Factor" host also appeared to use the "n-word" slur, which was bleeped out from the clip.

Following this, many fans rallied to Twitter to air their frustration about the incident.

"She's so gross for saying this despite how she'd try to spin it and Khloe Kardashian should be known for nothing other than her repugnant fetishizing of black men," one fan wrote.

One user urged other people to cancel the "KWUTK" star, writing, "Umm Y'all better cancel the shit out this lady .. I knew it back then #KhloeKardashian."

"She said that so causally while the cameras were rolling. I can only imagine what they say when production leaves there house," another one wrote.

At the time of this writing, neither Khloe Kardashian nor her family members have publicly commented on the matter.

Not the First Time Khloe Kardashian Came Under Fire Because of Cultural Appropriation

Last year, Khloe was criticized and labeled as "desperate to be black" for Good American campaign pictures.

The mom of one sported a gray tracksuit as she modeled the new products her brand would be selling at the time. Eagle-eyed followers immediately noticed that Khloe's skin appeared to be darker than usual.

Fans were confused as Khloe appears to "change" her features almost weekly.

Aside from the abovementioned issue, Khloe and her sisters were also criticized in the past for wearing hairstyles usually worn by people of color like box braids, cornrows, and more.

