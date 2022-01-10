Like so many high profile Hollywood productions, Jennifer Lopez's new film The Mother has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Confirmed by People, the overseas leg of the film's production has been temporarily shut down because of several members of the production team having tested positive for the virus. The good news is much of the film has already been shot in Canada just before the new year.

For those not in the know, Variety gave a rundown of the synopsis. An assassin is forced to come out of hiding in order to protect her daughter as she fights to get away from opposing assailants. The film is set to star Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, Gael Garcia Bernal, and Omar Harkwick. Set to come out in 2022, it is not yet determined when the final release date will be set for due to the halt in production.

The Mother is just one of many productions that have fallen victim to the new Omicron variant. Star Trek Picard had to shut down shooting last week when over fifty members of the team tested positive. Other shows like Chicago Fire, N.CI.S., and N.C.I.S.: Los Angeles has been affected as well, with N.C.I.S.: Los Angeles having to push back their filming schedule to February according to reports from TV Line.

Even The 2022 Grammy Awards was forced to reschedule, releasing a statement as to why,

Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on Jan. 31 simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating music's biggest night on a future date, which will be announced soon.

As much as these setbacks have become a nuisance for both creatives and fans, it is good to see responsible choices being made for the safety of all involved and hopefully we can eventually stop this from being our new normal.