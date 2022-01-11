In a heartfelt opening monologue, talk show host Jimmy Kimmel was not shy about just how much late comedian Bob Saget meant to, not only him, but his family. In the tear-inducing segment, Kimmel spoke about the kind nature of his good friend,

Bob was the sweetest. He was the sweetest man. I have so many wonderfully kind and supportive texts and emails and calls from Bob. He always had a compliment. He'd write sometimes just to tell me he loved me and I know he did that for many people... He had something funny to say about everything and nothing bad to say about anyone. Never.

Not only was Saget a wonderful friend to so many, he also spent his free time as a champion for the Scleroderma Research Foundation after Saget's sister, Gay, fell ill of the autoimmune disease. Kimmel asked viewers to donate to the foundation in his late friend's name by sending people to their website.

Selfless and sympathetic, Saget sent his love during the hard times while Kimmel's son was sick,

When my son was in the hospital, Bob checked in a lot. I want to send love to his daughters, to his wife Kelly and to his friends who loved him so much. He was very kind to everyone and he had no problem telling you that he loved you and what you meant to him.

Finally, Kimmel played a clip from when Saget and his Full House co-star John Stamos came on to speak about the passing of fellow comedian Don Rickles in 2017.

Bob Saget passed away on January 9th, while on a comedy tour. He was 65.

