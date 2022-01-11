In a world full of television reboots, it's about time we looked at the reboot from the other side.

Reboot, a new series created by the co-creator of Modern Family Steve Levitan has officially been given a series order by Hulu, and Judy Greer has just been added to the rockstar cast. She will be taking over the role of Bree from Leslie Bibb who took on the part in the pilot. Greer will join the already powerhouse cast which includes Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Rachel Bloom, Calum Worthy, and Krista Marie Yu. Key and Knoxville will be heading the story in which the cast of a popular 2000s show is reunited when Hulu decides to make a reboot of the show (which is INCREDIBLY timely). This insanely hilarious cast of talented actors are sure to make this ensemble comedy absolutely unmissable.

Everyone involved in the project is incredibly optimistic and excited to see where the story takes them. The President of Disney's 20th Television, Karey Burke, expressed her immense faith in Levitan.

Steve Levitan is a comedy genius and his idea for Reboot is as hilarious as it is timely...We're thrilled that our friends at Hulu love this sly, wildly funny look at the television comedy business as much as we do. And the spectacular cast Steve's assembled speaks to both the quality of the writing and the appeal of this platform as a home for smart, high quality television. Everyone jumped at the chance to come on board.

We can't wait to see what this hilarious show has to offer!