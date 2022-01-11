Jon Watts may be basking in praise for his work on Spider-Man: No Way Home right now, but he's not planning on resting on his laurels for long. After the runaway success of the latest (and, many would argue, greatest) MCU film, the director probably had his pick of the litter when it came to starting his next project - and he chose to go with a familiar face once again this time.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Watts will now be producing and writing New Line's relaunch of a beloved horror franchise: Final Destination 6.

The concept behind the Final Destination movies is simple and predictable: One person has a vision or premonition of the catastrophic event that will cause their death, and uses this foresight to save themselves and everyone else involved from certain doom - but afterwards, Death personified begins coming after those would-be victims, one by one.

The franchise was able to produce five movies because the concept is so easily portable, and because what's truly interesting about such a story isn't the what of it all - it's the how. And if there's anybody who can revitalize it and make it new, while still keeping the elements that fans loved in place, it's Jon "three-generations-of-Spider-men-in-one-awesome-movie" Watts.

Watts has joined the production's creative team as a producer, and also wrote the story treatment for the new HBO Max original.

It will be fascinating to learn more about the direction they'll take this sixth Final Destination as production begins to get underway.