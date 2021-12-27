Spider-Man: No Way Home is home to several firsts in the Pandemic-Era of cinema. First of all, the iconic new film passed $1 Billion in box office sales globally, breaking a Pandemic-Era record.

The film is an undeniable smash hit. It has already been placed on the shortlists for multiple Oscar nominations. Stars Tom Holland and Zendaya head this successful third installment (while also staying true to the dating-the-co-star Spider-man tradition).

Spider-Man: No Way Home became the top grossing domestic title of all time for Sony on Christmas Eve. It is only the second Sony film to blow past the $1B milestone - remaining second only to Spider-Man: Far From Home. Our spidey-senses were definitely right about this film!

Tom Holland, America's next big-time leading man, spoke excitedly about the film long before it was released. He told GQ that it was "the most ambitious stand-alone superhero movie ever made," and this ambition definitely paid off!

With Holland at the helm of the franchise currently, we can rest easy, knowing this web is being woven with careful and hard working hands. The film's producer, Amy Pascal said that Tom Holland is, "the hardest-working person that I know." The star himself commented that, since the films began, he has more or less been going nonstop.

"Since I got cast as Spider-Man, I haven't really taken a break...I find myself ringing my dad...for stuff that I should definitely know how to do."

Holland maintains the perfect balance of being supremely talented and unquestionably relatable.

If you haven't seen Spider-Man: No Way Home, it's in theaters now!