Just hours before Bob Saget was found dead in his hotel room in Florida, he performed in front of a live audience as part of his comedy tour, which was set to embark on shows across the United States. More recently, fans who attended the show spoke out on his condition that evening; did he show any sign of weakness?

Speaking to TMZ, Murray Beard, one of the audience members at Saget's show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, said the comedian was "thrilled" and "super excited" to return to the stage.

"His approach was very conversational, he interacts a lot with the audience," the attendee said.

Bear recalled the actor repeatedly mentioning "time and again" throughout his two-hour set.

Another memory stuck to his mind was Saget's presence as he was "energetic" on the stage.

Aside from that, the "Full House" actor is said to talk about his daughters and wife more often; there was a particular moment where he got "emotional" when he saw an audience member who brought his three children with him.

According to Michelle Johnson, who also attended the show, Saget's feelings were all over the place as there were times that he was not saying comedic things but instead telling his life story to the showgoers.

At one point, the actor talked about comedians who have passed away. He also opened up the topic of "dealing with death through comedy," which was slightly "eery" to her.

Bob Saget's Cause of Death due to a Heart Attack, Stroke?

According to The Sun, investigators believe that Bob Saget's cause of death was due to a heart attack or stroke.

However, the official cause of death remains a mystery, and an autopsy is still ongoing.

Saget was reportedly dead when his body was discovered, and authorities have already ruled out a possible foul play.

Bob Saget's Family Speaks out

The former "America's Funniest Videos" host's family broke their silence and spoke out about Saget's death, saying they are "devastated to confirm" the tragic news.

"He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," the statement reads.

The family also asks for privacy but encourages fans to remember the iconic comedian.

