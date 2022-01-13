(Actually, you were probably already awake because of Encanto, but if you can take just a moment to stop talking about how amazing that movie is, we promise you won't regret it - and then you can go right back to talking about it.)

If you've always dreamed of going to D23, get ready to cry real tears of joy, because Disney just announced that there's going to be a D23 fan event this year - and tickets go on sale very soon.

That's right - following the success of the D23 Fan Expo in 2019, the Official Disney Fan Club is doing it again in 2022. For one weekend in September (September 9th to 11th, to be exact), fans can travel to Anaheim, California to be part of the magic of Disney (and to find out what new projects to start getting excited about.)

In a press statement, the company said:

"All of Disney's wonderful worlds-including Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars-will unite under one roof to showcase what's new and what's on the horizon from Disney theme parks, streaming, television, music, products, and films."

There will be over 50 different panels at the expo for guests to enjoy, from previews of new attractions coming to Disney parks to celebrity talkbacks to previews of new films we haven't even heard of yet. Plus, this:

"D23 and the Walt Disney Archives, working with new D23 Expo Platinum sponsor Amazon, are restoring Walt Disney's Grumman Gulfstream I company airplane, currently housed backstage at Walt Disney World Resort, and transporting it to Anaheim. The iconic aircraft was seen for years as part of the Studio Backlot Tour at Disney's Hollywood Studios and will be on display at D23 Expo 2022 for guests to see in an exhibit called Mickey Mouse One: Walt's Plane presented by Amazon."

Walt. Disney's. Private. Plane. MICKEY MOUSE ONE.

It doesn't get much cooler than that.

They're also bringing back the super-fun Mousequerade competition - adult fans may not be allowed to dress up as characters at the Disney parks, but at D23 it is welcome, even encouraged - because if Yvette Nicole Brown, Ashley Eckstein, and Ally Maki decide your costume is "Best in Show," you could win $2300.

(And even if you don't, you could win one of the many fan favorite awards in any of the outlined categories.)

Tickets for the event go on sale exclusively for D23 members on January 20th - and you definitely don't want to miss out, because this year the fan event also kicks off Disney100 - the celebration of the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. (That's right. 100. This is history in the making, kids.)

D23 Gold members will be able to purchase them at the special discounted price of $89 for a single day or $229 for the whole weekend. General D23 members will pay a little more, at $99 per single day, but discounted three-day passes will still be available. There are also slightly discounted prices for children at $79 per single day.

You can get tickets to the D23 Expo 2022 on their website beginning on January 19 at 12 noon PT (3PM EST) A 24-hour pre-sale for Visa cardholders will go on sale January 19 at 10AM PT (1 PM EST.)

Get ready.