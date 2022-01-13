CALLING ALL NEW GIRL FANS! Get ready for a classic CeCe and Winston mess-around - plus Jess! (Otherwise known as a Cece and Winston JESS around!)

It looks like we will all be heading back to the ever-iconic apartment 4D - better known as The Loft - sooner than any of us could have dreamed of: Key cast members Zooey Deschanel, Lamorne Morris, and Hannah Simone are reuniting to do the ultimate New Girl re-watch podcast. The podcast is called Welcome to Our Show, and, as the three watch through the seires, they will discuss all of the interesting moments that happened while filming the ever iconic manic quirky funny girl show.

The three have all taken to their Instagrams to share the exciting news. Jessica Day herself captioned her preview post:

-"Surprise! @therealhannahsimone, @lamorne and I are bringing you a New Girl Recap podcast! Mostly to share the official rules of 'True American.' We'll be releasing new episodes every Monday starting January 24th. Link in bio for the full 'Welcome to Our Show' Trailer wherever you get your podcasts."

Honestly, if getting the full and complete rules to 'True American' is not enough to get you to listen to this sure-to-be-amazing new show, I don't know what is.

In the post DesChanel shared, Simone opens by saying, "Obviously we're all still friends," which is really one of the best things we could hear.

We can't wait to find out how many of the show's secrets they uncover: It's about time New Girl fans got the same obsessive treatment as The Office die-hards.

Welcome to Our Show comes out on January 24th. We will definitely be listening. Will you?