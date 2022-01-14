Clint Arlis, a former reality star popularly known for his appearance in the 11th season of the hit dating show "The Bachelorette," has passed away at the age of 34.

His tragic death was confirmed by a family friend named Scott Bayer, who took to Twitter to reflect on Arlis and share their photo together.

In the lengthy thread posted by the Batavia Wrestling account run by his friend, he revealed that he joined the TV star's coaching staff in 2005. (check out the photo below)

It is with a heavy heart and a sense of profound loss that we announce the death of one of the Batavia Wrestling Program's All-Time greats, 2005 graduate, Clint Arlis (pictured left). 1/10 pic.twitter.com/8wlheLtq0P — Batavia Wrestling - Coach Bayer (@BataviaWrestler) January 13, 2022

Even though he had already graduated, the coach became "extraordinarily devoted" to the star's family, and they became good friends.

"His legacies as a fierce competitor, tireless worker, a caring influence to younger Batavia wrestlers, a devoted friend and a loving son and brother will resonate far beyond his days in our presence," Bayer added.

At the time of this writing, the "Bachelorette" alum's cause of death remains a mystery.

Clint Arlis was among the contestants of the show's 11th season. He was a fan favorite, but he got eliminated in the third week.

Despite his early elimination, many fans adored him, especially his "bromance" with JJ Lane as they bonded over music, bathed in hot tubs together, and drank wine.

Through the ABC promos that were aired at the time of the show, he was dubbed as "the Brokeback Bachelor."

"I love JJ. I feel like I've connected more with JJ more than Kaitlyn," he jokingly said in one of the show's confessionals.

However, he also clarified on the show that "falling in love with a man never crossed" his mind.

According to People Magazine, Arlis was an architectural engineer. He studied architecture at the University of Illinois, as well as civil and environmental engineering.

He later worked as a project manager at Lendlease, and he volunteered in teaching kids based in Chicago.

'Bachelorette' Co-stars, Fans Pay Tribute to Clint Arlis' Death

After the news of Clint Arlis' death circulated online, many of his "Bachelorette" co-stars and fans paid tribute and sent their deepest condolences.

Co-cast member Nick Viall revealed he got a chance to get to know the TV star after the season, and he enjoyed their conversations. "A very kind, unique, and talented person who was taken from this world far too soon. RIP Clint," he added.

"I cannot express the sadness this to all who know the family. May they find peace and assurance they are loved by many," one fan wrote.

"He was one of my favorites in Kaitlyn's season. He was so smart and he had such a quick wit. RIP Clint," another fan wrote.

