Today, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., announced the return of its free festival in the brewery's hometown of Pottsville, PA this summer. The annual celebration highlights the brewer's Stars & Stripes program that honors our nation's heroes and our military veterans, while bringing its loyal fans together for an amazing day of beer, food, fun and a free live concert performance.

Lee Brice, an American country music star and songwriter, will headline the 2022 summer celebration concert the evening of July 9, 2022. Lee Brice serves as an official Brand Ambassador for Yuengling Traditional Lager and Yuengling's Stars & Stripes program, which is dedicated to supporting our nation's heroes through its efforts with Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), a nonprofit organization forging America's leading health and wellness community for veterans.

"Gathering for live music, great beer and fireworks is the kind of fun we know Yuengling fans look forward to, especially during the patriotic July 4 week," said Wendy Yuengling, Chief Administrative Officer and 6th generation family member, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. "At Yuengling, we are honored to partner with Team RWB to support our military community, while creating a great event for our loyal fans and the local community. There is no better performer than Lee Brice to help us host what is sure to be a memorable celebration of the Stars & Stripes in our hometown."

This July 9 in Downtown Pottsville, PA, Yuengling Brewery will welcome the community to enjoy a full day of artist performances, local artisans, craft vendors and food trucks. There will be opportunities for VIP experiences, meet and greets with Lee Brice, specialty samplings of Yuengling's iconic beers and exclusive ways to explore America's Oldest Brewery. Attendees will also enjoy a fireworks display, courtesy of the city of Pottsville, immediately following Lee Brice's performance.

"I couldn't be more excited to experience this unique concert setting, where America's Oldest Brewery has been serving Yuengling beer since 1829," said Lee Brice. "I'm promising a concert performance, in honor of our military troops and beer fans, that won't soon be forgotten. I've marked this date on my 2022 concert tour as a very special occasion and can't wait to enjoy a Yuengling Lager surrounded by Yuengling's fans."

Launched in 2019 and postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID, Yuengling is going even bigger for this day-long summer festival with more local bands, events and fan experiences. Within the event, Yuengling and Team RWB will have a special section dedicated specifically for military veterans.

"The City of Pottsville is eager to welcome back the Yuengling Stars & Stripes Summer Celebration in 2022," said Pottsville Mayor Dave Clews. "The last event in 2019 drew over 9,000 people from both the surrounding areas, and from more than 25 states. It's a great event that attracts new faces to the community who can experience the hospitality and many offerings from our business community. It's sure to be a fun and entertaining day that we all look forward to enjoying this summer."

"The Pottsville Area Development Corporation and Pottsville business community are thrilled to partner with Yuengling again this year for a great live concert in the City of Pottsville," said Savas G. Logothetides, Executive Director, Pottsville Area Development Corporation. "Lee Brice is one of the best and having him as a headliner will help build on the success of 2019's event. Downtown Pottsville will be lined with food trucks, vendors of all kinds, people and live music."

Fans are encouraged to follow the Yuengling Stars & Stripes Celebration event Facebook page for all relevant day-of information.

