RADIO.com Combines Holiday Programs in “LIVE! Holiday Music Festival”

Entercom, RADIO.com's parent company, has unveiled a series of special holiday programs starting Friday up until Sunday, December 18 to 20. It will then culminate in a virtual concert, "RADIO.com LIVE! Holiday Music Festival."

For its special holiday programming, all of Entercom radio stations--top 40, hot adult contemporary, alternative, country radio stations--will all usher in the Christmas season with a series of virtual holiday concerts all across the nation. Digital listeners can also join the enjoying the holiday cheers through RADIO.com, undoubtedly the fastest-growing digital audio platform in the United States.

The four virtual holiday concerts will culminate in the live streamed event, "RADIO.com LIVE! Holiday Music Festival," which will feature various concert performances on December 21 at 6:00 PM ET. The Holiday Music Festival is available on mobile through the RADIO.com app and at the Radio.com/Live website. Highlights of the program will also be streamed via its official Twitch channel and official social media channels - Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

After three days, or 72 hours after the event, the Holiday Music Festival will be made available on demand on the RADIO.com websites, as well the sites of the participating radio stations.

"We wanted to give our listeners an opportunity to enjoy their favorite holiday events safely and conveniently in this especially challenging year," shared Michael Martin, Senior Vice President at Entercom's Programming and Music Initiatives. "We're excited to bring a collection of top artists spanning a variety of genres into the homes of millions of consumers and celebrate the holiday season with them through the connection of these five special programs."

Tune In to Entercom's Holiday Schedule

"POP Goes Christmas" will be featuring American boy band Why Don't We and singer-songwriter Ava Max, available on Entercom CHR stations and the Channel Q network.

"Acoustic Christmas" will be featuring a number of artists - including Kelly Clarkson, Meghan Trainor, Dan + Shay, Goo Goo Dolls frontman Johnny Rzeznik, Rob Thomas, Train, Matt Nathanson, and Ava Max. The show will also include a special performance from Australian music icon Keith Urban. It will be streamed on Entercom hot adult contemporary stations.

The country-themed holiday show, "Country Christmas," is set to include Keith Urban, Dan + Shay, Lady A, Runaway June, and Russell Dickerson while the "Not So Silent Night" will star hip-hop artist 24kGoldn, pop trio SHAED, and rock bands All Time Low and Wallows.

Aside from the corresponding Entercom stations, all programs are available via the RADIO.com app - with the local market and station schedules varying depending on location.

