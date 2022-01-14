Get ready BAFTAs, because people are going to REBEL when they hear this news (in a good way!)

Rebel Wilson, the hilarious actress known for her work in Isn't it Romantic, Bridesmaids, Pitch Perfect, and more is set to host the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) this coming March. In a classic note of her consistent comedy, Wilson has quipped, "I am very honored to be hosting the EE British Academy Film Awards in March, where COVID will no longer exist because it will clearly have been canceled by then." While hilariously poigniont, we are crossing our fingers that THAT doesn't happen, because Rebel Wilson hosting an awards show: INCREDIBLE.

Wilson has been in the public eye recently for a reason other than her expert acting skills. When the actress lost a significant amount of weight, the reaction from her management team was both insulting and unfortunate. Wilson, however, ever her own champion, joked about this when discussing her joy in being selected to host this upcoming awards show.

It's going to be so much fun! I don't wanna put any pressure on this - I know I'm not going to be funny because I am no longer fat. And besides, I'm not going to 'sweat-it' with nerves because I have a peculiar medical condition where I can't sweat...or cause offense to people because of my adorable Australian accent. So basically I'll just be there to hang out with Dame Judi Dench, and together we'll both try and bond with Daniel Craig. And yes, I do mean 'bond.'

We can't wait to see Rebel in all her BAFTA action!