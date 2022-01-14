You may be aware of improv comedy because of shows like Whose Line Is It Anyway, but there are more ways to do improv than with short-form sketch games - sometimes people improv whole shows. (If you've never seen the Netflix special Middleditch and Schwartz, where Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz just make up a show on the spot, we highly reccommend.)

And sometimes, people - specifically, actually, people named Will Arnett - write a whole show, but just make one guy improv on his own anyway, completely unaware of anything that is going to happen.

What we're describing here is the new Netflix show Murdrerville, starring Will Arnett, Haneefah Wood, Lilian Bowden, Amber Kang, and Philip Smithey. Every week, the police crew in Murderville have a new mystery to solve - and every week, they get help from a guest star like Ken Jeong or Sharon Stone, who has no script and absolutely no clue what's going on.

With new comedic powerhouses coming in every week - other guest stars include Kumail Nanjiani, Conan O'Brien, and Annie Murphy, to name a few - Murderville is sure to be a nonstop laugh from start to finish. We especially can't wait to see Ken Jeong's episode - remember his stint as a security guard on Community?

Murderville is set to premiere on Netflix February 3.