Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's upcoming wedding might be one of the most star-studded events of the year, but in Venice, where the affair is set to take place at the end of June, it's inciting a wave of fury among locals.

According to TMZ, poster campaigns have spread throughout the city, including one that pasted posters with images of Bezos reading "No space for Bezos" and another that projected a giant red "X" over the billionaire's name from the bell tower of San Giorgio Maggiore. The protest is intended to be a local demonstration against what they claim is another intrusion by the ultra-wealthy, which Venetians are tired of, as the Amazon founder prepares for his lavish $10 million-a-day wedding celebration in Venice.

The couple has allegedly rented out the entire island of San Giorgio Maggiore and five of the region's luxury hotels, as well as all the available water taxis. Additionally, there will be an increased police presence, limited public access, and clogged streets, all at the height of the tourist season.

Protesters in Venice raised an anti-Jeff Bezos banner and released a blue flare from the Basilica of San Giogio, ahead of the American billionaire's upcoming nuptials to his fiancé Lauren Sanchez pic.twitter.com/kI9KkDgfTo — Reuters (@Reuters) June 13, 2025

Alice Bazzoli, spokesperson for activist group Laboratorio Occupato Morion, said the issue is bigger than just one celebrity wedding. "Venice is transformed into yet another playground for billionaires, while those who live it every day are left with discomfort, exclusion and precariousness," she said.

The group has planned protests, beginning with a public assembly on May 30, per the Daily Mail in May, and says that more actions are on the way in the run-up to the wedding. A flyer advertising the protest features Bezos' head on a rocket alongside the chant, "No space for oligarchs!"

"During this period, the city will be held hostage by one of the world's richest men," Bazzoli added. "This will exacerbate the already problematic movement around the city."

Eye-Watering Costs

Bezos and Sánchez are reportedly planning a lavish, multi-day wedding weekend in Venice this coming June, with estimated costs ranging between $15 million and $20 million, according to industry insiders who spoke to the Daily Mail.

The couple will yacht hop, remaining on the $500 million vessel of Bezos, the "Koru" superyacht, moored in San Basilio. Guests such as A-list celebrities, politicians, and business tycoons, are expected to lodge at plush spots like the Hotel Cipriani and the Aman.

Security surrounding the wedding will involve street closures, extra policing, and no-fly zones. The couple is rumored to have reserved five hotels and all of Venice's water taxis, with the blessing set to take place on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore.

Entertainment alone might approach $5 million. "Expect headliner-worthy artists or a planned roster of international talent," Kunal Madan, the chief executive officer of DressPreservation, said. Zoe Buke of Hitched UK speculating that Beyoncé or Andrea Bocelli would perform, adding that "You would expect to pay upwards of $2 million for a private set."

Other major expenses include custom couture looks. "Couture wedding dresses alone run $500,000 to $1 million," Madan said, with additional wardrobe changes and accessories possibly pushing the figure higher. Buke added, "A custom bridal look... can easily surpass $1 million."

The pair can also expect to splash the cash on flowers, travel, food, and photographs, not to mention wedding favors. "One-of-a-kind pieces from brands like Hermès, monogrammed gadgets, or custom gift sets" could cause favor spending alone to exceed $500,000, Madan said.

Bezos and Sánchez announced their engagement in May 2023 with a $ 2.5 million diamond ring.

None of the demonstrations are against Sánchez himself. However, the high-visibility plans by the couple became emblematic of mounting frustrations here in Venice, a city of 53,000 residents, where wealthy outsiders allegedly disrupt daily life with impunity, residents say.

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro has said the city will "respect the fragility and uniqueness of Venice." But critics accuse him of catering to powerful private interests. "He has sold parts of the city to investors linked to his private interests, just as he did with Bezos," Bazzoli claimed.