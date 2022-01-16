Bob Saget's family medical history has been put in the spotlight as it reportedly suggested what truly happened to the late actor moments after his death.

The Orange and Osceola Counties chief medical examiner Joshua Stephany revealed to Yahoo! that they completed the autopsy of Saget's body. While they are yet to find out his exact cause of death, he disclosed that no drug use or foul play was involved.

However, Saget's family medical history became the talk online as it might be the key to know further details about his death.

Did Bob Saget's Family Medical History Cause His Untimely Death?

In his book, "Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian," the "Full House" actor revealed that three of his uncles died due to heart attack - suggesting that he might also suffer from the same condition that led to his death.

According to Saget, he was 8 when his then 40-year-old uncle Ozzie died from a heart attack while chasing kids who stole a tire. The following year, his Uncle Manny succumbed due to a double heart attack.

When he was 15, his 37-year-old Uncle Sammy died of the same medical issue while playing tennis.



Aside from his uncles, his own father reportedly suffered from a massive heart attack before facing the issue again six months later.

"Whenever you talk to people about your survival, it makes them want to share their own losses with you. It's like comparing battle scars," he wrote.

Their family history seemingly suggested that he probably also died due to the same health issue as he was found supine with his left arm across his chest and right on the bed. Meanwhile, other news outlet suggested he died in his sleep without suffering.

But for now, fans who want to know the cause of his death need to wait for at least 10 to 12 weeks before a new result comes out.

His bereaved family, meanwhile, is reportedly waiting for the medical examiner's complete report as the actor seemed healthy days before his death.

"Bob seemed healthy. He would not have traveled and been performing had he been not feeling well," a source told CNN.

Bob Saget was in Florida at the time of his death, where he performed stand-up shows. He was also able to appear in several interviews and share updates about his life, including his battle against COVID-19.

