According to reports, Julia Fox and Madonna (as well as Kanye West) had dinner on January 13th to discuss a significant film part.

It is her part in "Uncut Gems" starring Adam Sandler that Julia Fox is best known - but she may be in line for a huge movie role with Madonna. The "Material Girl" singer, is reportedly interested in casting Julia as her close friend Debi Mazar in a biopic.

If people think this is because of Kanye however, they are mistaken.

"Blonde Ambition" was first announced by Variety in April of this year.

Since then, there have been several developments on the project, including confirmation that Madonna will direct the Diablo Cody-penned film in September 2020. Debi, who worked as an operator at NYC club Danceteria in the 1980s and formed a connection with the "Papa Don't Preach," would inevitably be a part of the tale. Debi, 57, has appeared in music videos alongside her best friend, such as "Music" and "True Blue."

Actress Debi has been in HBO's Entourage, Hilary Duff's Younger and Goodfellas, among others. After the publication of Uncut Gems, viewers began to notice the striking resemblance between Julia and Debi. However, despite the fact that Debi and Julia have never really met, they did engage in a joint interview with Document in August 2021 through Zoom.

"We've spoken over text and DM, but never in person. I'm sorry, I'm, like, starstruck!" before adding that Debi looked "so gorgeous," Julia Fox revealed.

The 57-year-old actress felt similarly about Julia after watching her film with Adam as she was battling her out stint with COVID-19 infection.

In addition to Madonna, Kanye West, 44, Floyd Mayweather, and Antonio Brown were also in attendance at the meal. Photographs of Madonna and Julia sitting on a sofa with a leather-clad Julia were featured in the Yeezy designer's documentation of the event.

When it comes to the film, Madonna has stated that she wants to "convey" the "wonderful trip that life has took on her on.

"The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It's essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision," she shared to Variety back in 2020.