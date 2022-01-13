Several "unintentional errors" were made by officers who handled a traffic stop involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie, according to a recent investigation. Taking all these together, some Internet users have said that if there is someone to really blame for Gabby Petito's death, its the authorities.

Officers "failed to cite Ms Petito for domestic violence" during the traffic check on August 12, according to a report, which led to further missteps.

When Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito were fighting in Utah, the police department in Moab City dealt with the situation in the NOT best possible way, according to a 100-page report.

There had been several complaints about the policemen who responded to Gabby's call, stating they viewed her as the abuser rather than the victim. An outside organization was called in to conduct an inquiry.

"The City acknowledges that this finding may raise questions, and the issue is examined extensively in the investigative report." the City of Moab Utah noted in the report.

Capt. Brandon Ratcliffe of the Price City Police Department conducted a lengthy investigation into the traffic stop and determined that Gabby had probable cause to be arrested. Brian Laundrie was the victim of this event.

Someone phoned 911 to report witnessing a someone "beating and slapping" an individual before getting in his van and driving away, alleging that it was Laundrie and Gabby.

Gabby reportedly told investigators, "to be honest, I definitely hit him first," when they told her that witnesses had stated that Brian had hit her.

ALSO READ: Kristen Stewart Snubbed in SAG Awards 2022, Winning an Oscar Now Impossible, Fans Believe

According to the report, police "protected the victim by removing Brian from Gabby, but I do not find that they enforced law" when responding to a domestic violence incident. "As it relates to the primary duty of law enforcement while responding to a domestic violence call, the officers protected the victim by separating Brian from Gabby; however, I do not find that they enforced the law," the report further said,

According to Gabby's account, Brian reacted by gripping her arm "so I wouldn't smack him," which raised questions about how the cops handled her injuries.

While illustrating the move, she informed police Brian that she felt a laceration on her left cheek that burned when touched and said that she had "grabbed my face I guess."

Officer Eric Pratt allegedly claimed he "felt everything had been taken care of" and that they "should have talked to Brian more about it" when questioned why Brian wasn't followed up with after grasping Gabby's face.

That Officer Daniel Robbins spent the most time with Brian and that Pratt "should not make these assumptions," but he made the assumptions that he already addressed it.

There were just two on-duty patrol officers, according to Officer Pratt.

According to a poll conducted in 2019, Moab has a population of 5,000 people and attracted 3 million tourists.

"Some of these calls require more than that and this was one of those calls where I wish we had more time," Officer Pratt was quoted as saying in the report.

"I wish I hadn't been called away. I wish I didn't feel like I had to rush at all."

Officer Robbins' report should contain the who, what, when, where, how, and why, since this information might play a part in establishing the major aggressor, according to the study, which cited multiple flaws with the officers' written reports on the event.

His account does not include all the facts, and some of the facts that he does provide appear to be speculative or just incorrect."

Officers failed to collect a statement from the initial 911 caller, according to the evaluation.

Officer Pratt said contacting the 911 caller would have been the next thing he did, or he would have had Officer Robbins do it, had not another urgent call distracted him.

The report made the recommendation hat both officers be placed on probation or have it extended.

READ ALSO: Jesse McCartney Who? Internet Doubts Why He's One Of Barstool's Top 10 Male Singers in History