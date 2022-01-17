Is Amber Rose a psychic? The iconic model, actress, and ex-girlfriend of Kanye West tweeted a tweet years ago that seems to be coming true! Back in February of 2015, Rose tweeted out, "@kanyewest I'll leave that up to the Kartrashians to humiliate u when they're done with u." The star's followers are hailing her a profit in light of the upcoming divorce between Kim Kardashian and the newly named Ye.

@kanyewest I'll leave that up to the Kartrashians to humiliate u when they're done with u. — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) February 20, 2015

The divorce between Kim and Kanye has been all over the media for months. Sometimes it seems amicable. Others it seems fraught. The most recent issue, and the reason for the resurgence of this tweet, is the joint birthday party between Chicago and Stormi. Kanye West was not originally invited to the event and was refused by security when he first arrived. West posted a video after the party to share his thanks for being let in and describe how he made it in. It is a message filled with love but was still enough to cause fans to harken back to the mid 2010s tweet.

Travis Scott is the one that made sure Ye got the address and was able to attend Chi and Stormi's birthday party today. pic.twitter.com/Crr6eRKPRO — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) January 16, 2022

Pictures of Kanye and his daughter Chicago West at the party have been shared, and many are using them to make fun of the performer (bringing Rose's Tweet to life). One fan commented, ""He's picturing the piñata is Pete Davidson...poor kid...and kids...he looked like he [straight] crashed the party and took everyone's turn." More of the mocking comments can be found here. This social-meida-ly solidifies Rose's Tweet in the world of reality.

Kanye West playing with his daughter, Chicago West at her 4th birthday party today! pic.twitter.com/87uU6M9d1q — OG (@OgeKardash) January 16, 2022



While people continue to praise Rose for her foresight, the personality herself has taken to Instagram to apologize for the old Tweet. She wrote:

I never got an apology for [Ye's] '30 showers' comment but f*** it. I started my Slutwalk and helped millions of women around the world stand up for themselves against slut-shaming so something amazing came out of it." She then spoke specifically about the insulting Kardashian Tweet saying, "S*** was old and immature as f*** for me to involve the KarDASHians in the mess [Ye] made...I just wanna spread love and positivity.

We hope the dust soon settles on the Kanye-Kardashian divorce. We are happy both parents were able to celebrate their daughter's birthday.