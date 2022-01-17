A DOUBLE Kardashian-Jenner birthday party?! Glad to know we've already had the 2022 event of the year!



The already mini-fabulous icons, Chicago West and Stormi Webster, daughters of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West and Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, had a joint birthday party, and it looked like every kid's, and quite frankly, every adult's dream. The pictures of this event featured cakes so artfully decorated that they look too good to eat. One of the cake's pictured features a cartoon-style creation of Stormi as the icing at the bottom reads "Happy 4th Birthday Stormi!" We can be sure that, even though it is a joint party, there at least TWO cakes at this event. If cake is not your thing, they also had a surplus of candy in jars and cookies that each bore the name of a different birthday girl.



The decor was also to DIE for. Gigantic balloons and festive signs covered, mostly pink, could be seen festively covering the grounds. Stormi and Chicago were similarly dressed to code in adorable pink outfits.



Kylie similarly rocked some on-theme pink.



The party did not just look nice. It also looked INCREDIBLY fun! A giant ball pit was pictured which is definitely everyone's four year old dream.



There was also a beautiful face painting station where Chicago happily rocks the face of a rainbow cat. It was a party perfect for the gram and for the kids. (We are sure North took full TikTokable advantage!)



Happy Birthday Chicago and Stormi!