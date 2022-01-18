Julia Fox has been making headlines over the past few weeks since she started going out with Kanye West. More recently, she's getting new buzz as she apologized to her ex-boyfriend out of nowhere, and fans pointed out the same behavioral pattern as Kanye West; what could this be?

Speaking to her podcast titled "Forbidden Fruits," the "Uncut Gems" actress took the opportunity to apologize to her ex, Peter Artemiev.

She began her statement by saying all she wanted to say was "sorry."

"You're not a deadbeat, I know that you're not, and I know that it wasn't that you weren't trying to see [our son] Valentino, it's that you weren't trying to see me," she went on. (via Just Jared)

Fox later explained why she made the claims all over social media last month, saying one of her friends was out and saw her ex-boyfriend.

She claims that Artemiev said something along the lines of "That b**** won't let me see my son," when the information was relayed to her, Fox said her blood started boiling, and she snapped out of nowhere.

Julia Fox Projecting the Same Behavioral Pattern as Kanye West?

After the podcast made rounds online, many fans pointed out that Fox is emulating the same behavior as Kanye West to his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

One fan noted that both celebrities are "toxic" to their former relationships, writing, "Julia and Kanye are both toxic to their exes. Wow, it's like a match made in heaven."

READ NOW: Kanye West Red Flag: Julia Fox Sparks Concern After Rapper Did This SHOCKING Thing to her

Another fan also claims that Fox's recent attitude is because of Kanye West, writing, "Kanye influence crazy lol."

One user pointed out that they deserve each other for their attitudes, "Kanye and her are both red flags lmao, they deserve each other."

At the time of this writing, Peter Artemiev has not publicly commented on the matter.

Kanye West Red Flag: Rapper did THIS Shocking Thing to Julia Fox

In early reports, Fox confessed that shocked Twitter users after saying West had transformed her for two weeks since they met in Miami during New Year's Eve.

The actress said all her clothes and boxes were "gone" immediately a few days after meeting each other.

The moment was described as "very cathartic" as she didn't just pack her old clothes; she also tossed her "old life" away.

"I was like making that very conscious decision to really put everything in the box to let go of the past," she added.

READ ALSO: Shinji Mizushima Heartbreaking Cause of Death Revealed: Japan's Prolific Manga Artist Was 82