Even though Julia Fox experienced a "Cinderella moment" when Kanye West surprised her with a hotel room full of new clothes, many fans are still airing their concern on how the rapper is treating his new girlfriend recently.

Many supporters of the actress expressed their concern as Julia Fox continues to go "all-in" with the "Donda" hitmaker even though they only met two weeks ago.

The couple met during New Year's Eve and immediately decided to go on a date the following days.

In recent news, many people have been accusing the actress of stealing Kim Kardashian's fashion sense as she's often seen wearing catsuits amid her connection with West.

There is an explanation behind the "Uncut Gems" star's style as she revealed in an interview what her significant other did to her clothes, and fans are bothered.

In the interview, posted by @notskinnybutnotfat on Instagram, which was later re-posted on Reddit, the interviewer asked the actress on the "wildest thing" West has dreamed up that the both of them have seen come to life.

She answered, "my transformation," as all her clothes and boxes are "gone" after meeting him only for a couple of days.

Fox described the situation as "very cathartic" as she wasn't just packing her old clothes, but rather her "old life."

"I was like making that very conscious decision to really put everything in the box to let go of the past," she added.

The user further explained the situation, saying West is tossing out her old outfits, and he decides what she wears.

READ NOW: Think of the Children! From Kim and Kanye to Eminem: Celebrities Whose Children Have Gotten Caught in the Crossfire

Fans are not Happy With Kanye West's Treatment

After the screenshot of the interview circulated in the online forum, many fans expressed their disappointment with the situation.

One fan stressed out the exact day the couple met each other, writing, "They literally met on New Year's Day, 15 days ago. Wild."

"Idk but I'm feeling like kanye is trying to say I make the 'kim kardashian' and I can make another one. I can turn that unclassy girl to next big thing if I want," one fan wrote.

Another user pointed out West's "concerning behavior," writing, "does anyone else find this highly controlling behavior concerning???? Controlling a partner's appearance... and as she said her entire old self..."

READ ALSO: Is Amber Rose a PSYCHIC?! A 2015 Tweet About Kanye and the Kardashians have Resurfaced Because it Came TRUE! Rose Apologized for Her Words (However Accurate They May Have Been)