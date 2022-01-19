Alex Trebek, the late, beloved host of Jeopardy, had a say of who would be his replacement after he had passed. Unfortunately, his voice was not heard.

Who Alex Trebek wanted to replace him.



It’s all coming together now… pic.twitter.com/sklq9QZQbu — ⭐️ with a Y ⭐️ (@wyntermitchell) August 19, 2021

Prior to the host's tragic death, Trebeck had hand-picked Laura Coates as one of his potential hosting successors. The CNN legal analyst said that, despite the appointment from Trebeck himself, the network, while scrambling to find a new host, rejected her name as after she threw it into the ring. On Monday, Coates spoke about the experience when she was on Tamron Hall. She explained, "I asked for the opportunity when it came time, when they were looking for people to possibly fill in. I certainly raised my hand and knocked on doors and found them closed...I asked for the opportunity, I was told 'no.'" This denial came after Trebek had named Coates and Alex Faust as his first choice replacements. Faust currently works as the Los Angeles TV Kings play-by-play voice.

Despite the late's wishes, neither of them received even the opportunity to screen test for the position. Trebeck's preferences were not unknown to the world. Back in 2018, Coates tweeted out, "Incredibly honored & humbled @Jeopardy Alex Trebek 1) Knows who I am 2) Thinks I'd be a great host of my fave game show ever that I grew up watching w/ my family & still watch w/ my own kids (who saw him say this & now think I'm a genius) #dying." She then liked to an article in which Trebek expressly backs Coates and Faust as potential replacements.

Incredibly honored & humbled @Jeopardy Alex Trebek 1) knows who I am 2) thinks I'd be a great host of my fave game show ever that I grew up watching w/ my family & still watch w/ my own kids (who saw him say this & now think I'm a genius) #Dying https://t.co/qdMxWc9g5e via @TMZ — Laura Coates (@thelauracoates) July 30, 2018

We are so upset to know that there was never an effort made to honor Trebek's legacy for the show he made a staple for families everywhere.